Obituary of Carissa MacDonald and her partner who were fatally shot by their landlord, Terry Brekka.

Remembering Carissa MacDonald: A Life Cut Short

Early Life and Education

Carissa MacDonald was born on May 12, 1985, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She was the only child of her parents, who were both teachers. Carissa attended the University of Toronto, where she pursued a degree in Marketing.

Personal Life

Carissa met her partner, Grant Eric Norton, while they were both attending university. They fell in love and moved in together shortly after graduation. The couple was inseparable, and they were often described as “soulmates.”

Tragic Death

On May 8, 2021, Carissa and Grant were tragically killed by their landlord, Terry Brekka. According to reports, Brekka had been involved in a dispute with the couple over unpaid rent. He entered their apartment and shot them both before turning the gun on himself.

Tributes and Legacy

Carissa was remembered by friends and family as a kind, caring, and loving person. She had a contagious smile and a heart of gold. Carissa was deeply passionate about her job and loved working in the marketing industry.

Grant was also remembered as a loving and caring person. He was passionate about his work as a graphic designer and loved spending time with his family and friends. The couple was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew them.

Conclusion

Carissa and Grant’s tragic deaths have left a hole in the hearts of their loved ones. Their legacy lives on through the memories they created and the impact they had on those around them. They will forever be remembered as two kind and loving individuals whose lives were cut short far too soon.

Carissa MacDonald and Terry Brekka Tragic death of Carissa MacDonald Couple shot dead by landlord Terry Brekka Carissa MacDonald and partner’s obituary Investigating the death of Carissa MacDonald and her partner