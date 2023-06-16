Obituary of Carter P. Smith, who passed away following a shooting in the vicinity of St. Joseph Rec Center.

Carter P. Smith Passes Away After Shooting near St. Joseph Rec Center

Carter P. Smith, aged 42, passed away after being shot near the St. Joseph Rec Center on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. and Smith was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Smith was a well-known member of the St. Joseph community, loved by many for his kind and generous nature. He was an avid sportsman and was often seen playing basketball at the Rec Center.

The authorities are currently investigating the incident and have yet to release any further details. The community is in shock and mourning the loss of such a beloved member.

Smith is survived by his wife and two children. A memorial service will be held in his honor at the St. Joseph Rec Center, where friends and family can pay their respects and remember the life of a great man who touched so many lives.

