Obituary of Chad Dockery, Reitz Memorial High School Student’s Passing.

Chad Dockery Passes Away: Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chad Dockery, a former student of Reitz Memorial High School. Chad passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the age of 38.

Chad was born on March 2, 1983, in Evansville, Indiana. He graduated from Reitz Memorial High School in 2001 and went on to attend Indiana University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

Chad was a talented athlete and played football for Reitz Memorial High School. He was a member of the team that won the Indiana State Championship in 1999. Chad was also an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time on the course with his friends.

After college, Chad worked in the finance industry for several years before starting his own business. He was a dedicated entrepreneur who was passionate about helping others achieve their financial goals.

Chad will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. He is survived by his parents, Mark and Kathy Dockery, his sister, Heather Dockery, and his girlfriend, Amanda Lee.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Alexander East Chapel, 2115 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, Indiana. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 625 Frame Road, Newburgh, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Chad Dockery Memorial Scholarship Fund at Reitz Memorial High School.

