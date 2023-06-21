Obituary of Chris Donnellan, Chef from Melbourne, Australia: Tragically Killed in Bike Accident

Obituary: Chris Donnellan, Chef of Melbourne, Australia

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Donnellan, a renowned chef in Melbourne, Australia. Chris died tragically on his bike in a fatal accident.

Chris was a beloved member of the Melbourne culinary community, known for his innovative cooking style and passion for locally sourced ingredients. He had worked in some of the city’s top restaurants and had a reputation for mentoring young chefs.

Chris was a loving husband and father, survived by his wife and two children. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

A private funeral service will be held for Chris’s family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Australian Road Safety Foundation in honor of Chris’s memory.

