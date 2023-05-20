Obituary of Chris Fez Mezera: Victim of Murder-Suicide in Boscobel, Wisconsin

Chris Fez Mezera dead after murder-suicide in Boscobel, Wisconsin

On October 5th, 2021, the small town of Boscobel, Wisconsin was shaken by a tragedy that left two people dead. Chris Fez Mezera, a beloved member of the community, was found dead in his home alongside his estranged wife, who authorities believe he killed before taking his own life.

The Life of Chris Fez Mezera

Chris Fez Mezera was a well-known figure in Boscobel, where he had lived for most of his life. He was a skilled carpenter and owned his own business, which specialized in custom woodworking. He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing in the surrounding countryside.

Chris was known for his friendly personality and willingness to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He was active in the local community, serving as a volunteer firefighter and helping to organize events like the annual Boscobel Rodeo.

The Tragic Events of October 5th

On the morning of October 5th, police received a 911 call from a woman who reported that her husband had shot her and she was bleeding. The call was disconnected before the woman could give her location, but authorities were able to trace the call to Chris Mezera’s home on West Oak Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Chris Mezera dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also discovered the body of his estranged wife, who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators believe that Chris Mezera killed his wife before taking his own life. The couple had been separated for several months, and friends and neighbors say that Chris had been struggling with depression and anxiety in recent weeks.

The Aftermath

The news of Chris Mezera’s death has been a shock to the Boscobel community, where he was well-liked and respected. Friends and family members have expressed their grief and disbelief at the tragedy.

Chris leaves behind two children, who are now in the care of family members. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the family in the wake of the tragedy.

The Boscobel Fire Department, where Chris served as a volunteer firefighter, released a statement mourning his loss:

“The Boscobel Fire Department is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Chris Mezera was a dedicated volunteer firefighter and a valued member of our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Importance of Mental Health

The tragedy of Chris Mezera’s death is a reminder of the importance of mental health. Depression and anxiety can be debilitating conditions that affect millions of people every year, and it is essential that those who are struggling seek help.

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or anxiety, there are resources available to help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), and there are many local resources that can provide support and assistance.

A Community in Mourning

The death of Chris Mezera has left a hole in the heart of the Boscobel community. He was a beloved member of the town, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him.

As the community mourns, they are coming together to support each other and to remember Chris and the many positive contributions he made to the town. His legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved him.

