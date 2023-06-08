Obituary of Christian Cotton: Humble teenager striving for a brighter future, tragically lost during basketball game altercation.

Christian Cotton Obituary

Christian Cotton, a humble and hardworking teen, passed away on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021, at the young age of 16. He was tragically killed during a fight that broke out at a basketball game.

Christian was a kind and respectful young man who always had a smile on his face. He had a passion for basketball and was often found shooting hoops with his friends. Although he faced some challenges in his life, including some trouble with the law, Christian was actively working towards a better path.

He was a student at Humble High School and had dreams of becoming a professional basketball player. He was also passionate about music and spent a lot of his free time writing and recording his own songs.

Christian’s death has deeply impacted his family, friends, and community. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his unwavering determination to create a better future for himself.

A memorial service will be held in Christian’s honor on Saturday, March 20th, at the Humble High School gymnasium. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects to this remarkable young man.

Rest in peace, Christian. You will be deeply missed.

