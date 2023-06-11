Obituary of Christopher Hugh Moran: Pedestrian Accident on Las Vegas Freeway I-15 Claims the Life of Chris Moran

Obituary: Christopher Hugh Moran

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Hugh Moran, who died tragically in a pedestrian accident on the Las Vegas freeway I-15.

Chris was born on June 20, 1985, in Chicago, Illinois. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in computer science and went on to work for several tech companies throughout his career.

Chris was known for his intelligence, sense of humor, and kind heart. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, and he had a passion for exploring new places and trying new things.

Chris’s sudden and unexpected death has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

A memorial service will be held in Chris’s honor on [insert date, time, and location]. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to [insert charity or organization].

