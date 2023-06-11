Obituary of Cleveland Fire District Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski who passed away

Obituary: Matthew Piontkowski, Cleveland Fire District Lieutenant

Matthew Piontkowski, a dedicated firefighter and Lieutenant in the Cleveland Fire District, passed away on [insert date]. He was [insert age].

Matthew had a passion for firefighting and serving his community. He joined the Cleveland Fire District in [insert year] and quickly rose through the ranks. He was known for his leadership skills, work ethic, and commitment to his fellow firefighters.

During his time with the Cleveland Fire District, Matthew responded to countless emergencies and saved many lives. He was highly respected by his colleagues and was a mentor to many young firefighters.

Matthew will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues in the firefighting community. He is survived by his [insert family members].

A funeral service for Matthew will be held at [insert location] on [insert date]. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cleveland Fire District in Matthew’s honor.

Rest in peace, Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski. Your bravery and dedication to the firefighting profession will never be forgotten.

Matthew Piontkowski Funeral Cleveland Fire District Tribute to Matthew Piontkowski Matthew Piontkowski Legacy Matthew Piontkowski Family Matthew Piontkowski Firefighter Career