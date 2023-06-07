Obituary of Colton Kaase from Bellville, Colorado

Colton Kaase Bellville Obituary

Colton Kaase Bellville, 27, of Colorado, passed away on August 1, 2021. He was born on January 12, 1994, in Denver, Colorado, to his parents, John and Lisa Bellville.

Colton was a kind and gentle soul who loved spending time in nature. He was an avid hiker and enjoyed exploring the beautiful mountains of Colorado. Colton also had a passion for music and played the guitar and piano.

Colton was a graduate of the University of Colorado, where he earned a degree in Environmental Science. He was passionate about environmental conservation and worked for several years at a local environmental organization.

Colton is survived by his parents, John and Lisa Bellville, his brother, Tyler Bellville, and his sister, Emily Bellville. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held in Colton’s honor on August 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Denver. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sierra Club, an organization that Colton was passionate about.

