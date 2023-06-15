Obituary of Cordell Tate, Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Collision with Hillsboro School Bus

Cordell Tate Obituary

Cordell Tate, a beloved member of the community, tragically passed away on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021. He was involved in a fatal accident while riding his motorcycle on his way to work. Cordell was only 27 years old.

According to authorities, Cordell collided with a Hillsboro school bus at the intersection of Main Street and Elm Street. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, but unfortunately, Cordell did not survive the crash. The students on the bus were unharmed.

Cordell was born on August 2nd, 1994, in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 2012 and went on to pursue his passion for motorcycles. Cordell was known for his love of adventure and living life to the fullest. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Cordell’s life will be held at the Hillsboro Motorcycle Club on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cordell’s memory to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund.

