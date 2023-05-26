Obituary of Craig Chamberlain and Discovery of Deceased Cameron Chamberlain, Spouse of Fort Cavazos Soldier Who Went Missing.

Craig Chamberlain Obituary: A Tribute to a Heroic Soldier

Early Life and Military Service

Craig Chamberlain was born on December 2, 1987, in Houston, Texas. He grew up in a military family and knew from an early age that he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and completed basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Service and Sacrifice

During his military career, Craig served in several overseas deployments, including Iraq and Afghanistan. He was known for his bravery and dedication to his fellow soldiers. In 2019, he was deployed to Fort Cavazos, Texas, where he was stationed with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division.

On August 23, 2020, Craig went missing while on a training mission at Fort Cavazos. Despite extensive search efforts, he was not found. His disappearance sparked a nationwide search and garnered attention from both military and civilian communities.

A Tragic Loss

On September 2, 2020, just ten days after Craig’s disappearance, his wife, Cameron Chamberlain, was found dead in their home. The cause of her death has not been released, but authorities do not suspect foul play. Cameron was known for her unwavering support of her husband and his military career. Her death was a devastating blow to the Chamberlain family and the Fort Cavazos community.

A Lasting Legacy

Craig Chamberlain will be remembered as a hero who gave his life in service to his country. His bravery, dedication, and selflessness will continue to inspire future generations of soldiers. The Chamberlain family has set up a memorial fund in Craig’s honor to support military families in need.

Rest in peace, Craig Chamberlain. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten.

