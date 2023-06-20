Obituary of Crystal Aubert – Crystal Aubert and Steven McGough discovered deceased in car at Tesla factory premises.

Crystal Aubert Obituary

Crystal Aubert, age 30, was tragically found dead inside a vehicle at the Tesla factory alongside her co-worker, Steven McGough. The incident occurred on June 5th, 2021.

Crystal was born on January 12th, 1991 in San Francisco, California, to parents John and Susan Aubert. She graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in engineering and had been working at Tesla for the past three years.

Crystal was a dedicated and hardworking employee who always went above and beyond to ensure the success of her team. Her intelligence, kindness, and positive attitude will be deeply missed by her colleagues and loved ones.

Crystal is survived by her parents, her sister Samantha, and her fiancé, Michael. A memorial service will be held in her honor at St. Ignatius Church in San Francisco on June 15th, 2021.

The circumstances surrounding Crystal and Steven’s deaths are currently under investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time.

