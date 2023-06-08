Obituary of Curtis Newkirk: Body of Missing Individual Discovered Near Jacksonville Beach in Florida

Curtis Newkirk Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Curtis Newkirk, who was found dead off Jacksonville Beach in Florida.

Curtis was born on July 15, 1985, in Wilmington, North Carolina. He attended Coastal Carolina Community College and worked in the construction industry for many years. He was a skilled carpenter and took great pride in his work.

Curtis was known for his love of the outdoors, especially fishing and surfing. He was always up for an adventure and loved to explore new places. He had a kind heart and was always willing to help those in need.

Curtis is survived by his parents, two brothers, and many friends who loved him dearly. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Curtis’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Curtis’s memory to a charity of your choice.

Rest in peace, Curtis. You will never be forgotten.

