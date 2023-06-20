Obituary of Dakari James, 14-year-old who lost his life in a shooting over the weekend

Dakari James, 14-Year-Old Victim of Weekend Shooting

Dakari James, a 14-year-old boy, lost his life over the weekend due to gun violence. He was shot on Saturday evening while walking home with a friend in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the 8400 block of South Hoyne Avenue.

Dakari was rushed to the Comer Children’s Hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. His family and friends are devastated by the sudden loss of such a young life.

Dakari was a freshman at Simeon Career Academy High School, where he was well-liked by his peers and teachers. He was known for his love of basketball and his infectious smile. Dakari’s family and friends describe him as a kind, loving, and respectful young man who had a bright future ahead of him.

The Chicago Police Department has launched an investigation into the shooting, but no arrests have been made so far. Dakari’s family is urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring justice to Dakari and his loved ones.

Rest in peace, Dakari. You will be missed by many.

