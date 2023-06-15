Obituary of Dan Tacone, President of Intapp: Family Information and Cause of Death

Intapp President Dan Tacone Passes Away

Intapp President Dan Tacone passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. He was 49 years old.

Tacone was a well-respected leader in the technology industry, having spent over two decades leading various companies. He joined Intapp in 2017 and quickly made an impact, helping the company grow and expand its offerings.

The cause of Tacone’s death has not been officially released. However, it is known that he had been battling health issues in recent years.

Tacone was born in New York and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Cornell University. He went on to earn his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Tacone is survived by his wife and two children. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and family.

Intapp President Dan Tacone Obituary Dan Tacone Death Cause Intapp President Dan Tacone Family Information Dan Tacone obituary news Intapp President Tacone’s Legacy and Career