Obituary of Daniel Clarke – Maine Hotel Fire Claims the Life of Daniel Clarke

Obituary: Daniel Clarke

Daniel Clarke, aged 32, passed away on Saturday, September 4th, 2021, after suffering injuries sustained from a hotel fire in Maine.

Originally from New York, Daniel was staying at the Beachcomber Inn in Saco, Maine, when the fire broke out. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Daniel succumbed to his injuries.

Daniel was a kind and generous person who was loved by all who knew him. He had a passion for music and was a talented pianist and composer. He was a graduate of the Julliard School in New York City, where he studied music composition.

Daniel’s family and friends are devastated by this tragic loss and will miss him dearly. They ask for privacy during this difficult time but are grateful for the outpouring of support and love they have received.

A celebration of Daniel’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross to support those affected by the fire.

Rest in peace, Daniel. You will be deeply missed.

