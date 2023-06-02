Obituary of Dapeytric Coleman – Passed Away Following Martha Street Shooting

Dapeytric Coleman Obituary

Early Life and Education

Dapeytric Coleman was born on August 12, 1995, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to his parents, Lisa and Anthony Coleman. He was the youngest of three siblings, and he grew up with a passion for sports and music. Coleman attended McKinley High School, where he excelled in basketball, football, and track. After graduation, he attended Louisiana State University (LSU) to study music.

The Martha Street Shooting

On July 10, 2021, Coleman was tragically shot and killed at the age of 25 in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Martha Street in Baton Rouge. According to reports, Coleman was sitting outside his apartment complex when a vehicle drove by and opened fire. He was struck by several bullets and died at the scene. Two other individuals were also injured in the shooting, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The incident shocked the community, and many people expressed their condolences and shared memories of Coleman on social media. He was remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and love of music. His family and friends described him as a talented musician who was passionate about his craft and always willing to lend a helping hand.

Coleman’s Legacy

Despite his untimely death, Coleman’s legacy will live on through his music. He was an accomplished musician who had a bright future ahead of him. He was known for his ability to blend different genres of music and create a unique sound that resonated with his fans. He had recently released his debut album, which was well-received by critics and fans alike.

In addition to his music, Coleman was also known for his philanthropic work. He was actively involved in his community and often volunteered at local schools and community centers. He was passionate about inspiring young people to pursue their dreams and believed that music was a powerful tool for change.

Final Thoughts

Dapeytric Coleman’s death is a tragedy that has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He was a talented musician, a kind-hearted individual, and a role model for young people in his community. His memory will live on through his music and the impact he had on those who knew him. May he rest in peace.

Martha street shooting Dapeytric Coleman death Obituary for Dapeytric Coleman Gun violence in the community Justice for Dapeytric Coleman