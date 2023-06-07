Obituary of Dave Daly, Galway Ireland’s First Team Coach Who Passed Away After a Short Illness

Obituary of Dave Daly

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Daly, First Team Coach of Galway, Ireland. He died after a brief illness on [insert date].

Dave was a beloved member of the Galway community and a dedicated coach who inspired the team to reach new heights. His passion for the sport and commitment to his players will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his loving family and friends, who remember him as a kind and generous person with a great sense of humor. Dave will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will be held at [insert location and time]. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to [insert charity or organization].

