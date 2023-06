Obituary of David Ferrante, TikTok User from Revere MA, Passes Away Following Cardiac Arrest

David Ferrante Obituary

David Ferrante TikTok Revere MA

David Ferrante, a resident of Revere, MA, passed away on [insert date] after suffering cardiac arrest. He was [insert age] years old.

David was known for his presence on the social media platform TikTok, where he amassed a large following due to his comedic skits and relatable content.

He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and fans alike.





David Ferrante Revere MA David Ferrante TikTok tribute Cardiac arrest death of David Ferrante David Ferrante obituary and funeral arrangements Remembering David Ferrante of Revere MA