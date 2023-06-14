Obituary of David Phlong, a 26-Year-Old Las Vegas Resident Who Lost His Life in the Tides Fire

Obituary: David Phlong, 26-year-old Las Vegas Resident Killed in Tides Fire

David Phlong, a 26-year-old Las Vegas resident, tragically lost his life in the Tides apartment fire on June 3, 2021. David was born on February 14, 1995, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to his parents, John and Maria Phlong.

David was a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. He was a talented software engineer who was passionate about his work. David was also an avid gamer and enjoyed spending his free time playing video games with his close friends.

David will always be remembered by his family and friends for his kind heart and gentle nature. He had a contagious smile that could light up any room, and his positive attitude and infectious energy made him a joy to be around.

David is survived by his parents, John and Maria Phlong, and his younger sister, Emily Phlong. His family and friends are heartbroken by his sudden passing and will miss him dearly.

A private funeral service for David will be held on June 10, 2021, at the Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Red Cross in David’s memory. Rest in peace, David Phlong. You will be forever missed.

