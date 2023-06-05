Obituary of David Russell Sweet – David Sweet Fatally Shot by Olathe Police

David Russell Sweet Killed in Olathe Police Shooting

David Russell Sweet, 58, was tragically killed in a police shooting in Olathe on Friday evening. Sweet was a beloved member of the community and a dedicated family man.

According to reports, police responded to a call about a disturbance involving Sweet. When officers arrived, Sweet allegedly brandished a weapon and refused to comply with their orders. The officers were forced to use deadly force, resulting in Sweet’s death.

Sweet’s family and friends are devastated by the loss and are seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding his death. They describe Sweet as a kind and gentle person who would never intentionally harm anyone.

The Olathe Police Department has launched an investigation into the shooting. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Sweet’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of de-escalation tactics and non-lethal force in law enforcement. The community mourns the loss of a beloved member and sends their condolences to his family during this difficult time.

