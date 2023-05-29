Obituary of David Scholl: David Scholl Passes Away Following a Motorcycle Crash

David Scholl Obituary

Early Life and Education

David Scholl was born on March 12, 1980, in Dayton, Ohio. He attended Oakwood High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Career

After college, David began his career in the financial sector, working for several banks and investment firms. He was known for his expertise in financial analysis and his ability to connect with clients.

Personal Life

David was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and spent much of his free time riding his Harley-Davidson. He was also a talented musician and played guitar in a local band.

Tragic Accident

On July 18, 2021, David was involved in a motorcycle accident while riding near his home in Dayton. He was rushed to the hospital but tragically passed away from his injuries.

Remembering David

David will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was known for his kind heart, sharp wit, and infectious smile. He touched the lives of many people and will be remembered for his generosity and willingness to help others.

Tributes and Condolences

Following news of David’s passing, tributes and condolences poured in from across the community. Many shared stories of his kindness and generosity, and others expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of such a vibrant and beloved member of the community.

Final Thoughts

David Scholl’s passing is a tragic loss for all who knew him. He will be remembered for his passion, his kindness, and his unwavering commitment to his family, friends, and community. May he rest in peace.

