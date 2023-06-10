Obituary of Deangelo Beale: Deangelo C’Quan Beale and Marquise Jackson Fatally Shot on Lake Drive in Waldorf

Deangelo C’Quan Beale and Marquise Jackson Pass Away After Shooting on Lake Drive in Waldorf

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deangelo C’Quan Beale, who was tragically killed in a shooting incident that also claimed the life of Marquise Jackson. Both Beale and Jackson were shot on Lake Drive in Waldorf.

Deangelo was born on August 14, 1996, in Waldorf, Maryland. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Deangelo was a kind and caring person who always put others before himself. He had a passion for music and loved to entertain those around him with his talent.

Marquise Jackson, also known as Quise, was born on May 2, 1998, in Waldorf, Maryland. He was a dear friend of Deangelo and was also taken from us too soon. Marquise was a fun-loving individual who had a contagious energy that brought joy to those around him.

We are devastated by the loss of Deangelo and Marquise. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time. May they rest in peace.

