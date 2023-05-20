Obituary of Delores Moskos and Driver ID’d in Fatal Collision on Maybank Highway in Johns Island.

Remembering Delores Moskos: A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Education

Delores Moskos was born on June 17, 1942, in Charleston, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late William and Mary Johnson. Delores grew up in a tight-knit community of loving friends and family. She attended the local high school and went on to pursue her passion for nursing at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Professional Life

After earning her degree, Delores worked as a registered nurse at the Medical University of South Carolina for over 25 years. She was known for her compassionate care and dedication to her patients. She would often go above and beyond her job duties to comfort and support those she cared for.

Personal Life

Delores was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married to her husband, George Moskos, for over 50 years. Together, they raised two children, Michael and Stephanie, and were blessed with four grandchildren.

Delores was a woman of many talents and interests. She loved to cook, garden, and travel. She had a passion for painting and was an accomplished artist. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, whether it was a simple picnic in the park or a grand vacation abroad.

The Tragic Accident

On the morning of September 15, 2021, Delores Moskos was tragically killed in a car accident on Maybank Highway in Johns Island, South Carolina. She was on her way to visit her granddaughter when a pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old man crossed the center line and collided with her vehicle.

The driver, whose name has not been released, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital. It is unclear at this time what caused the driver to veer into oncoming traffic.

The Legacy of Delores Moskos

Delores Moskos will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the many lives she touched throughout her career as a nurse. Her loving spirit, kind heart, and infectious smile will be remembered by all who knew her.

Her legacy lives on through her children and grandchildren, who will carry on her memory with love and pride. Her life was a testament to the power of kindness, compassion, and selflessness, and her impact on the world will never be forgotten.

A Message from the Family

The family of Delores Moskos would like to express their deepest gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support and condolences during this difficult time. They ask that you keep Delores and her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the days ahead.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Delores Moskos. This organization was dear to her heart, and she spent many years volunteering and advocating for its mission.

Conclusion

Delores Moskos was a remarkable woman who lived a life full of love, laughter, and purpose. Her legacy will continue to inspire us all to be kinder, more compassionate, and more dedicated to serving others. May she rest in peace.

