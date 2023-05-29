Obituary of Dennis Kennedy – Deceased after a Motorcycle Collision

Dennis Kennedy Dead After Motorcycle Accident

Dennis Kennedy, a well-respected lawyer and legal technology expert, has died at the age of 59 following a motorcycle accident. Kennedy was known for his contributions to the legal industry and his passion for technology.

Early Life and Career

Kennedy was born on June 23, 1962, in St. Louis, Missouri. He earned his law degree from Washington University School of Law in 1986 and began his legal career as an associate at Armstrong Teasdale LLP. In 1992, he joined Thompson Coburn LLP, where he spent the majority of his career, eventually becoming a partner in the firm’s business litigation group.

Legal Technology Pioneer

Kennedy was also a pioneer in the field of legal technology. In the early 1990s, he began exploring the use of technology in the legal industry and became an advocate for its adoption. He co-authored several books on legal technology, including “The Lawyer’s Guide to Collaboration Tools and Technologies” and “The Lawyer’s Guide to Marketing on the Internet.”

Recognition and Awards

Throughout his career, Kennedy received numerous awards and recognition for his contributions to the legal industry. He was named to the American Bar Association’s Legal Technology Resource Center’s “Legal Technology Hall of Fame” in 2009 and was recognized as a “Legal Rebel” by the ABA Journal in 2010.

Personal Life

Kennedy was also known for his love of motorcycles and was an avid rider. He often wrote about his motorcycle adventures on his blog, “DennisKennedy.Blog.” He is survived by his wife, Diane, and their two children.

Final Thoughts

Dennis Kennedy’s contributions to the legal industry and his passion for technology will not be forgotten. He will be remembered as a pioneer in the field of legal technology and as a respected member of the legal community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

