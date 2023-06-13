Obituary of Derek Durante from Cumberland, RI – Cumberland High School Mourns the Loss of Teacher Derek Durante

Derek Durante, Cumberland High School Teacher, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Derek Durante, a beloved teacher at Cumberland High School. He passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age].

Derek was born and raised in Cumberland, Rhode Island. He attended [insert college/university] where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Education. Derek began his career as a teacher at Cumberland High School in [insert year], where he taught [insert subject(s)].

Derek was known for his dedication to his students, always going above and beyond to ensure they received the education and support they needed to succeed. He was a kind and generous person, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

In his free time, Derek enjoyed [insert hobbies and interests]. He was a devoted husband and father, and his family meant the world to him.

Derek is survived by his wife [insert name], his children [insert names], and his extended family and friends.

The Cumberland High School community mourns the loss of Derek Durante and will always remember him for his dedication, kindness, and unwavering commitment to his students. He will be deeply missed.

Derek Durante obituary Cumberland High School teacher Derek Durante funeral Derek Durante legacy Derek Durante memorial