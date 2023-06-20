Obituary of Desire Luna – Lost Her Life in a Head-On Collision

Desire Luna Killed in Head-On Collision

Desire Luna, 27, passed away on Monday after being involved in a fatal head-on collision. The accident occurred on Highway 101 near San Francisco, California, and was confirmed by the local authorities.

Luna was driving her car when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction crossed the center line and hit her head-on. She was immediately transported to the nearest hospital, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

Luna was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering positivity. Her sudden and tragic death has left her family and friends in shock and disbelief.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has expressed their gratitude for all the love and support they have received so far.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the funeral expenses and support Luna’s loved ones during this challenging time.

