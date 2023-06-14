Obituary of Dion Stutts, Arkansas Razorbacks Football Player Who Passed Away at Age 24

Dion Stutts Passes Away at 24

The Arkansas Razorbacks football team is mourning the loss of one of their own, as Dion Stutts passed away at the young age of 24. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Stutts was a standout player for the Razorbacks, known for his athleticism and dedication to the game. He played as a defensive end for the team and was a key player in many of their victories.

His death has sent shockwaves through the football community, with many expressing their condolences to his family and friends. The Razorbacks released a statement expressing their grief and honoring Stutts’ memory.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Dion Stutts’ family at this difficult time. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

