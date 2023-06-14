Obituary: Dion Stutts, Former Arkansas Razorbacks Football Player

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dion Stutts, who died at the age of 247 on August 10th, 2021.

Dion Stutts was a beloved member of the Arkansas Razorbacks football team, where he played as a defensive lineman. He was known for his incredible strength and determination on the field, and his unwavering dedication to his team and his sport.

Off the field, Dion Stutts was a kind and generous person, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

We extend our deepest condolences to Dion Stutts’ loved ones during this difficult time. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

