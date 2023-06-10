Obituary of Dontice Perdue: Roanoke VA Resident Known as “Boobie” Passes Away in Motorcycle Crash

Dontice “Boobie” Perdue

Dontice Perdue, also known as “Boobie,” passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident in Roanoke, VA. He was a beloved member of his community and a cherished friend to many.

Boobie was a passionate motorcyclist who loved nothing more than hitting the open road with his friends. He had a contagious smile and a heart of gold, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Boobie is survived by his parents, siblings, and many other family members and friends. His loss is felt deeply by all who knew him, and his memory will be cherished for years to come.

