Obituary of Doris Lee Weathersby following her passing

Obituary: Doris Lee Weathersby

Doris Lee Weathersby has passed away. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was born on January 15, 1935, and passed away on December 10, 2021, at the age of 86.

Doris was a kind-hearted woman who always put others before herself. She was a devoted Christian and spent much of her life volunteering at her local church. She was also an active member of the community and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Doris is survived by her two daughters, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Her family and friends will miss her dearly, but they take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace and reunited with her loved ones who have passed before her.

A funeral service will be held in honor of Doris Lee Weathersby on December 15, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in her hometown. She will be laid to rest at the local cemetery next to her late husband. May she rest in eternal peace.

