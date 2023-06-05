Obituary of Doug Anderson: Former McPherson County Captain Detective Succumbs to Cancer

Retired McPherson County Captain Detective Doug Anderson Dies from Cancer

Doug Anderson, a retired Captain Detective from McPherson County, passed away on Monday after a long battle with cancer. He was 62.

Anderson served as a captain detective in McPherson County for over 20 years before retiring in 2015. During his career, he played a vital role in solving several high-profile cases, earning him respect and admiration from his colleagues.

Anderson was known for his dedication, hard work, and commitment to his job. He was also a mentor to many young detectives who looked up to him for guidance and support.

In his personal life, Anderson was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid sports fan.

Anderson’s passing has left a void in the law enforcement community, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

