Obituary of Dr. Dan Van Durme, FSU College of Medicine Professor, following a Motorcycle Accident in Florida.

The world lost an incredible physician and academic leader with the passing of Dr. Daniel Van Durme. Dr. Van Durme was a respected and beloved member of the Florida State University College of Medicine community, known for his passion for education and his commitment to serving his patients. His sudden passing has left a profound impact on his colleagues, friends, and family.

Dr. Van Durme was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident on August 27th, 2021. He was riding his motorcycle in Tallahassee when he was struck by a vehicle. Despite the best efforts of first responders and medical professionals, Dr. Van Durme passed away at the scene. The news of his passing sent shockwaves throughout the medical community in Tallahassee and beyond.

Dr. Van Durme was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the Loyola University of Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. He completed his residency in family medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and went on to become a leader in the field of family medicine. He served as the Chair of the Department of Family Medicine and Rural Health at the Florida State University College of Medicine from 2003 to 2016, where he was instrumental in the development of the college’s medical education curriculum.

Dr. Van Durme’s contributions to the field of family medicine and medical education were numerous and significant. He was a prolific researcher, publishing over 100 articles and book chapters throughout his career. He was also a dedicated teacher, known for his ability to inspire and mentor his students. He was a tireless advocate for his patients, working to ensure that they received the best possible care.

Dr. Van Durme’s legacy will live on through the countless individuals whose lives he touched throughout his career. His contributions to the field of family medicine and medical education will continue to shape the future of healthcare for years to come.

Dr. Daniel Van Durme’s passing is a tremendous loss for the medical community and beyond. His passion for education, commitment to serving his patients, and contributions to the field of family medicine will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

