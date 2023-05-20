Obituary of Dr. Rana Sabbagh Haider: Understanding the Cause of Her Demise

Dr. Rana Sabbagh Haider Died: Know Her Cause Of Death And Obituary

Dr. Rana Sabbagh Haider, a renowned Pakistani-American physician, passed away on January 18, 2022. She was a dedicated healthcare professional who spent her life serving humanity. Her contributions to the medical field are immeasurable, and her death is a great loss to the healthcare community.

Early Life and Education

Dr. Haider was born in Pakistan in 1965. She completed her early education in Pakistan and then moved to the United States to pursue her higher education. She obtained her medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston in 1993 and completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Career

Dr. Haider had a long and illustrious career in medicine. She was a board-certified internal medicine physician and had been practicing medicine for over 25 years. She had a private practice in Houston, Texas, where she provided comprehensive medical care to her patients. She was also affiliated with several hospitals in the Houston area, including Memorial Hermann Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital.

Dr. Haider was a passionate advocate for patient education and preventive medicine. She believed that educating patients about their health was the key to preventing many chronic illnesses. She also served as a clinical assistant professor of medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, where she taught medical students and residents.

Cause of Death

The cause of Dr. Haider’s death has not been officially announced. However, it is believed that she died of complications from COVID-19. Dr. Haider had been actively involved in the fight against COVID-19 and had been advocating for vaccination and preventive measures to control the spread of the virus.

Obituary

Dr. Haider’s death has left a void in the healthcare community. She was a dedicated physician who touched the lives of many patients and colleagues. Her kindness, compassion, and professionalism will be missed by all who knew her.

Dr. Haider is survived by her husband, Dr. Syed Haider, and their two children. Her family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

A memorial service for Dr. Haider will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family has requested that donations be made to the American Red Cross or any organization dedicated to fighting COVID-19.

Conclusion

Dr. Rana Sabbagh Haider was a remarkable physician who devoted her life to serving others. Her death is a great loss to the healthcare community, and her contributions to medicine will never be forgotten. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the impact she made on the field of medicine.

