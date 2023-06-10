Obituary of Dr. Tom Peebles from Grande Prairie – Tragically Passed Away in a Fatal Accident from Falling off his Apartment Balcony

Obituary: Dr. Tom Peebles of Grande Prairie

Dr. Tom Peebles, a respected member of the Grande Prairie community, passed away tragically on [date] due to a fatal accident. He fell from his apartment balcony, and despite the best efforts of emergency responders, he did not survive.

Dr. Peebles was well-known in Grande Prairie for his dedicated service as a physician. He was a beloved member of the medical community, and he touched the lives of countless patients over the course of his career. He was always willing to go above and beyond to help those in need, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his medical work, Dr. Peebles was also an active member of the community. He volunteered his time and resources to various organizations, and he was always looking for ways to give back to those around him. His kindness and generosity will be remembered by many.

Dr. Peebles is survived by his [spouse/children/family members], who are mourning his loss alongside the rest of the community. He will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and dedicated individual who made a difference in the lives of those around him.

Tom Peebles Grande Prairie Tom Peebles obituary Tom Peebles accident Tom Peebles fall Tom Peebles death