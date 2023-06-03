Obituary of Dryth Fulmer from Lexington – Tragic Death in an Accident

Dryth Fulmer Dies in Tragic Accident

Early Life and Education

Dryth Fulmer, 29, was born and raised in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the son of John and Mary Fulmer and had two siblings, Sarah and David. Dryth attended the University of Kentucky, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2014.

Career

After graduation, Dryth began working at his family’s business, Fulmer Industries, where he quickly rose through the ranks. He was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to the company. In 2018, he was promoted to Vice President of Operations, a position he held until his untimely death.

Tragic Accident

On July 15th, 2021, Dryth was driving home from a business meeting when he was involved in a tragic accident. According to police reports, a semi-truck ran a red light and collided with Dryth’s car, causing it to spin out of control and hit a utility pole. Dryth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Legacy

Dryth will be remembered as a devoted son, brother, and friend. He was passionate about his work and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his colleagues. His colleagues at Fulmer Industries described him as a natural leader who led by example and inspired others to do their best.

In addition to his work, Dryth was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing basketball and golf in his free time. He was known for his competitive spirit and his ability to bring people together.

Final Thoughts

Dryth’s sudden and tragic death has left his family, friends, and colleagues in shock and disbelief. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the University of Kentucky’s Business School in Dryth’s memory.

