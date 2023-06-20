Obituary of Elmer John, Belovedly Known as “Pa” The Demise of Elmer John, Fondly Called “Pa” Funeral Arrangements for Elmer John, Affectionately Known as “Pa” Reason Behind the Demise of Elmer John, Endearingly Known as “Pa”

Posted on June 20, 2023

Elmer John “Pa” Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Elmer John “Pa” on [date]. He was [age] years old.

Elmer John “Pa” was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on [date] at [location]. Friends and family are invited to attend and pay their respects.

The cause of Elmer John “Pa” ‘s passing was [cause of death]. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Elmer John “Pa”. You will be forever in our hearts.

  1. Elmer John “Pa” obituary
  2. Elmer John “Pa” passed away
  3. Elmer John “Pa” funeral
  4. Cause of death Elmer John “Pa”
  5. Elmer John “Pa” memorial service
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply