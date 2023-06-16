Obituary of Emeka Anaza – JMU Professor Passes Away in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Emeka Anaza Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Emeka Anaza, a beloved professor at James Madison University in Harrisonburg. Anaza was a dedicated member of the JMU community, known for his passion for teaching and commitment to his students.

Anaza joined JMU as a professor in [YEAR], and quickly became a much-loved member of the faculty. His students praised him for his engaging lectures, thoughtful feedback, and willingness to go above and beyond to help them succeed.

Outside of the classroom, Anaza was an active member of the Harrisonburg community, volunteering his time and expertise to a number of local organizations. He was also an accomplished scholar, with numerous publications to his name.

Anaza will be deeply missed by his colleagues, students, and friends. His contributions to the JMU community and the field of [FIELD] will not be forgotten.

A memorial service will be held in Anaza’s honor on [DATE] at [LOCATION].

Emeka Anaza death Emeka Anaza funeral Emeka Anaza legacy Emeka Anaza JMU Emeka Anaza Harrisonburg