Obituary of Eric Carmona Murrieta, Killed in a Motorcycle Crash on Winchester Road.

Eric Carmona Murrieta: A Life Cut Short in a Motorcycle Accident

On August 31, 2021, Eric Carmona Murrieta lost his life in a tragic motorcycle accident on Winchester Road in Temecula, California. He was only 29 years old. Eric was born on March 3, 1992, in San Diego, California, and grew up in the nearby city of Murrieta. He was the youngest of three siblings and was deeply loved by his family and friends.

The Life of Eric Carmona Murrieta

Eric was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and adventurous spirit. He loved to ride his motorcycle and often went on long rides with his friends. He was also an avid hiker and enjoyed exploring the great outdoors. Eric was a talented artist and loved to draw and paint in his free time.

Eric graduated from Murrieta Valley High School in 2010 and went on to attend Palomar College. He was passionate about computer science and worked as a software developer for several years. Eric was a hard worker and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his colleagues.

The Tragic Accident

On the day of the accident, Eric was riding his motorcycle on Winchester Road when he collided with a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured in the accident. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

A Legacy of Love

Eric will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He had a heart of gold and touched the lives of everyone he met. His family is devastated by his loss, but they take comfort in the memories they shared with him. Eric’s legacy of love and kindness will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

A Final Farewell

A memorial service for Eric Carmona Murrieta will be held on September 10, 2021, at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to attend and pay their respects to Eric. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association in Eric’s memory.

In Loving Memory

Eric Carmona Murrieta was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart, and adventurous spirit. Rest in peace, Eric. You will be deeply missed.

Winchester Road motorcycle accident Eric Carmona Murrieta Fatal motorcycle accident Eric Carmona Murrieta obituary Motorcycle safety precautions