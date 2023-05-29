Obituary of Eric Littmann

Remembering Eric Littmann: A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Career

Eric Littmann was born on April 22, 1950 in New York City. He grew up in a loving family and attended the prestigious Columbia University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature. After graduation, he started his career as a journalist, working for several newspapers and magazines across New York City.

Family Life

Eric met his wife, Mary, in the early 1980s and they were married in 1985. They had two children together, a daughter named Lisa and a son named David. Eric was a devoted husband and father who always put his family first. He enjoyed spending time with them, whether it was going on vacations, attending school events, or simply watching a movie together at home.

Professional Achievements

Eric was a talented journalist who was known for his insightful reporting and engaging writing style. He worked for several prominent publications during his career, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He was also the author of several books, including a biography of the famous American writer, Ernest Hemingway.

In addition to his work as a journalist and author, Eric was also a respected professor of journalism at Columbia University. He was known for his dedication to his students and his commitment to teaching them the skills they needed to succeed in the field of journalism.

Legacy and Impact

Eric Littmann passed away on September 15, 2021, at the age of 71. He will be remembered as a talented journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a respected educator. His contributions to the field of journalism will continue to inspire future generations of journalists, and his impact on the lives of his family, friends, and colleagues will never be forgotten.

Conclusion

Eric Littmann lived a life filled with passion, purpose, and dedication. He was a gifted journalist, a beloved husband and father, and a respected educator. His legacy will continue to live on through his writing, his teaching, and the memories he created with those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Eric.

Eric Littmann death notice Eric Littmann funeral services Eric Littmann obituary tributes Eric Littmann memorial fund Eric Littmann life celebration ceremony