Obituary of Eric Sackett, Statewide Construction LLC Employee Who Died in a Motorcycle Accident, Has Passed Away

Statewide Construction LLC Worker Eric Sackett Passes Away in Motorcycle Accident

Early Life and Career

Eric Sackett was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 14, 1985. He graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to study at Milwaukee Area Technical College, where he earned a degree in Construction Management.

After completing his education, Sackett started working for Statewide Construction LLC, where he quickly rose through the ranks due to his hard work and dedication to the job. He was well-respected by his colleagues and was known for his attention to detail and his ability to complete projects on time and within budget.

The Tragic Accident

On May 28, 2021, Eric Sackett was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident. According to police reports, Sackett was riding his motorcycle on the highway when he collided with a car that was changing lanes. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but unfortunately, Sackett passed away from his injuries.

The news of Sackett’s passing has come as a shock to his family, friends, and colleagues. He was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Life Remembered

Those who knew Eric Sackett remember him as a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face. He was passionate about his work and took great pride in his accomplishments. Sackett was also a talented musician and enjoyed playing the guitar in his spare time.

He is survived by his parents, two sisters, and his girlfriend, who he had been with for several years. They are all devastated by his untimely passing and are struggling to come to terms with their loss.

A Final Farewell

A private funeral service was held for Eric Sackett on June 4, 2021, where family, friends, and colleagues gathered to pay their final respects. His family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Sackett’s memory.

Eric Sackett will be remembered as a dedicated worker, a talented musician, and a kind-hearted person who made a positive impact on those around him. His passing is a great loss to the community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

