Obituary of Farooq Ahmad Teli, Cyclist Fatally Injured in Qamarwari Road Mishap

Farooq Ahmad Teli Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Farooq Ahmad Teli, who was tragically killed in a road accident on Qamarwari road while cycling. Farooq was a passionate cyclist who loved the outdoors and spent most of his free time exploring the beautiful landscapes of his hometown.

Farooq was born and raised in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and was a beloved member of his community. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and positive attitude. Farooq was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and was deeply committed to making a positive impact on the world around him.

Farooq’s passion for cycling led him to participate in numerous cycling events and competitions. He was a skilled cyclist who had a natural talent for the sport. Farooq’s love for cycling was infectious, and he inspired many others to take up the sport and pursue their dreams.

Farooq will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the cycling community. His passing is a great loss to all who knew him, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time with us.

Rest in peace, Farooq. You will be forever remembered and cherished.

