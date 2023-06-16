Obituary of Feras Awad: Truist Insurance Accountant from Birmingham, AL, Passes Away at Age 29

Feras Awad Obituary

Feras Awad, an accountant at Truist Insurance in Birmingham, AL, passed away at the age of 29.

Feras was known for his hard work, dedication, and commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and went above and beyond to ensure that his clients were satisfied with his services.

Outside of work, Feras was passionate about traveling, exploring new cultures, and trying new foods. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and was known for his infectious laughter and kind heart.

Feras’ loss is deeply felt by his colleagues, friends, and family. He will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering dedication to his work and loved ones.

Feras Awad funeral arrangements Feras Awad obituary tribute Truist Insurance mourns loss of Feras Awad Feras Awad legacy in Birmingham AL Feras Awad remembered by colleagues and friends