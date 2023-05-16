Obituary of Florence Henderson: A Tribute to a Beloved Actress

Florence Henderson, Beloved TV Mom, Passes Away at 82

Florence Henderson, best known for her role as the matriarch Carol Brady in the hit television show The Brady Bunch, passed away on November 24, 2016 at the age of 82. Henderson was a beloved actress, singer, and television personality who touched the lives of millions through her work on stage, screen, and television.

Early Life and Career

Florence Henderson was born on February 14, 1934, in Dale, Indiana. She began her career as a singer and performer, touring with the musical Oklahoma! in the 1950s and later appearing on Broadway in shows like Wish You Were Here and The Girl Who Came to Supper.

Her big break came in 1969, when she was cast as Carol Brady in The Brady Bunch, a role that would define her career and cement her place in television history. The show, which followed the trials and tribulations of a blended family, became an instant hit and remains an iconic part of American pop culture to this day.

A Life in Television

After The Brady Bunch ended its run in 1974, Henderson continued to work in television, appearing in guest roles on shows like The Love Boat and Fantasy Island. She also hosted her own talk show, The Florence Henderson Show, in the early 1990s.

In 2010, Henderson returned to the world of reality television, competing on Dancing With the Stars and wowing audiences with her grace, humor, and impeccable dance moves. She was eliminated in week eight of the competition, but her performance earned her a permanent place in the hearts of fans around the world.

Personal Life and Philanthropy

Off screen, Henderson was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was married twice and had four children, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Henderson was also a passionate philanthropist, supporting a range of causes including HIV/AIDS research, child abuse prevention, and animal welfare. She served as a spokesperson for the National Hospice Organization and was a longtime supporter of the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

A Legacy of Love and Laughter

Florence Henderson’s warmth, wit, and talent touched the lives of millions of people around the world. Her iconic portrayal of Carol Brady will always be remembered as one of the defining roles in television history, and her contributions to the entertainment industry will be celebrated for generations to come.

But perhaps Henderson’s greatest legacy is the love and laughter she brought into the world. Her infectious smile, irrepressible spirit, and boundless generosity will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her.

A Final Farewell

Florence Henderson may be gone, but her memory will live on forever. As we say goodbye to this beloved actress, singer, and television personality, we honor her life and legacy with gratitude and love.

Rest in peace, Florence Henderson. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

