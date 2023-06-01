Obituary of Garland Owensby: Accident or Suicide as the Cause of Death

Garland Owensby Obituary & Death Cause Accident or Suicide

Obituary

Garland Owensby, a beloved member of the community, passed away on August 15, 2021, at the age of 32. He was born on March 2, 1989, in Atlanta, Georgia, to his parents, John and Maria Owensby. Garland grew up in a loving family, and he had two siblings, his older brother, Michael Owensby, and his younger sister, Sarah Owensby.

Garland was a kind-hearted person who loved helping others and was always there for his family and friends. He had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. Garland was also an avid sports fan and loved watching football and basketball games.

Garland is survived by his parents, John and Maria Owensby, his brother, Michael Owensby, his sister, Sarah Owensby, and many other family members and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Death Cause

Garland Owensby’s death was a tragic loss for his family and friends. The cause of his death was a car accident that occurred on August 15, 2021. Garland was driving his car on the highway when he lost control of the vehicle, and it crashed into a tree.

The accident was a devastating blow to his loved ones, who are still struggling to come to terms with his sudden death. Garland was a beloved member of his community, and his loss has left a void that cannot be filled.

Accident or Suicide

The cause of Garland Owensby’s death was a car accident, and there is no evidence to suggest that it was anything other than a tragic accident. There is no reason to believe that it was a suicide.

Garland was a happy and well-adjusted individual who had a lot to live for. He had a supportive family and a bright future ahead of him. His death was a terrible accident that has left his loved ones in shock and grief.

In conclusion, Garland Owensby’s death was a tragic loss for his family and friends. He was a kind-hearted person who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The cause of his death was a car accident, and there is no evidence to suggest that it was anything other than a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

