Obituary of Glenda Jackson, Academy Award-Winning Actress

Oscar Winning Actress Glenda Jackson Passes Away at 84

Renowned British actress Glenda Jackson, who won two Academy Awards for Best Actress during her illustrious career, passed away on March 30, 2022, at the age of 84.

Born in Birkenhead, England, Jackson began her acting career on stage before transitioning to film and television. She won her first Oscar for Best Actress in 1970 for her role in the film “Women in Love,” and her second in 1974 for “A Touch of Class.”

Jackson also had a successful career in politics, serving as a Member of Parliament in the UK from 1992 to 2015.

Throughout her career, Jackson was known for her powerful performances and unwavering dedication to her craft. She will be remembered as one of the greatest actresses of her generation and a trailblazer for women in both the entertainment industry and politics.

Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson. Your legacy will live on.

