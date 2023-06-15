Obituary of Glenda Jackson, an Actress who Won an Oscar

Remembering Glenda Jackson: An Oscar-Winning Actress

Glenda Jackson, a British actress known for her remarkable performances on stage and screen, passed away at the age of 84. She was born on May 9, 1936, in Birkenhead, Cheshire, England. Jackson studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and began her career in theater, making her West End debut in 1957.

Jackson’s talent and versatility earned her two Academy Awards for Best Actress, one for “Women in Love” (1970) and the other for “A Touch of Class” (1973). She also received four other Oscar nominations for her outstanding performances in “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (1971), “The Incredible Sarah” (1976), “Hedda” (1976), and “The Bostonians” (1984).

Aside from her impressive film work, Jackson was also a celebrated stage actress, earning two Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Play for her performances in “Rose” (1981) and “Strange Interlude” (1985). She was also appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1978 and later became a Member of Parliament in 1992.

Jackson retired from acting in 1992 to pursue a career in politics but returned to the stage in 2016 to play the title role in “King Lear” at the Old Vic theatre in London, which earned her rave reviews.

Jackson’s legacy as an actress and public figure will continue to inspire generations to come. She will be deeply missed by fans and colleagues alike.

