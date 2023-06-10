Obituary of Hamdan Aslam: Lewis Capaldi School Grieves the Loss







Hamdan Aslam Obituary

Hamdan Aslam Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hamdan Aslam, who died on Tuesday at the age of 17. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Hamdan was a beloved student at Lewis Capaldi School, where he was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was a talented musician and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his fellow classmates. The entire Lewis Capaldi School community is deeply saddened by Hamdan's passing, and we extend our sincerest condolences to his family during this difficult time. Hamdan will be deeply missed by all who knew him.





Hamdan Aslam Cause of Death Hamdan Aslam Obituary Lewis Capaldi School Mourns Hamdan Aslam Hamdan Aslam Funeral Arrangements Remembering Hamdan Aslam