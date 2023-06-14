Obituary of Harold Miller, Former Baseball Player from San Antonio, Texas Passes Away

Harold Miller, Former San Antonio Baseball Player, Passes Away

Harold Miller, a former San Antonio baseball player, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. Miller was born in San Antonio and played baseball for many years in the local leagues.

Miller was known for his love of the game and his dedication to his team. He was a talented player who had a passion for the sport and always gave his best effort on the field. He played for several local teams throughout his career, including the San Antonio Missions and the San Antonio Dodgers.

After retiring from baseball, Miller remained involved in the sport by coaching young players and helping to develop the next generation of baseball talent in San Antonio.

Miller will be remembered by many as a kind and generous person who loved the game of baseball. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the San Antonio baseball community.

A memorial service for Harold Miller will be held on Friday at the San Antonio Baseball Hall of Fame.

