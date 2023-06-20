Obituary of Harry Uncapher, a motorcyclist who passed away in an accident close to Rio Vista

Harry Uncapher, a Passionate Motorcyclist, Passes Away in Tragic Accident near Rio Vista

Harry Uncapher, a devoted motorcyclist, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the age of 45. He was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident near Rio Vista, which claimed his life.

Harry had a deep love for motorcycles and enjoyed nothing more than hitting the open road on his bike. He was an experienced rider who had been riding for over 20 years.

According to reports, Harry was riding his motorcycle on Highway 12 when he lost control of his bike and crashed. Emergency services were called to the scene, but unfortunately, Harry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harry will be remembered by his family and friends as a kind, generous, and fun-loving person who had a passion for motorcycles. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has not yet announced any funeral arrangements.

